Linear Trading Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $100.45 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,706,569,937 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

