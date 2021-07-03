LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $319,421.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00726852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.66 or 0.07478148 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

