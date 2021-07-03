Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $23.32 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $819.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $458,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

