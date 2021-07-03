Liquity Price Up 4% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $6.30 or 0.00018231 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $39.21 million and approximately $244,045.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00134897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00170785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,545.10 or 0.99905006 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,220,493 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

