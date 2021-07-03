Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002920 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $727.03 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

