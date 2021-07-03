Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.70 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $327.04 million and approximately $18.70 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00007381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002784 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003142 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,402,245 coins and its circulating supply is 128,471,977 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

