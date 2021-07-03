Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.32 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $6,553.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,519.61 or 0.99742574 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 730,112,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

