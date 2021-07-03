Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0167

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $2,799.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,644.25 or 0.99601558 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 730,201,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.