Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,653.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.46 or 0.06390333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.17 or 0.01446226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00400259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00163430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.94 or 0.00631797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00418981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00329795 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.