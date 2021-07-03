Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Update

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.67. 3,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.89. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

