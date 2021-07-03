Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $313.66 million and approximately $24.37 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00749661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.07 or 0.07724382 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,574,300 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

