Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

RIDE traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $9.23. 15,098,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,758,642. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $22,909,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

