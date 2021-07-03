Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,070,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 34,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 22.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIDE. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

RIDE stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,098,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,758,642. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

