Lossless Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $798,291.35 and $1.54 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00140775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00169411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,694.37 or 1.00054810 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,655 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

