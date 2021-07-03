Lotto (LOTTO) Market Capitalization Tops $35.42 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Lotto has a market cap of $35.42 million and $98,731.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00403597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

