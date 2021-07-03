Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 136,173 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The company has a market capitalization of £193.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.03.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

