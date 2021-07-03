LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 655,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $360,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

