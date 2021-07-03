Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,790,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 32,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,939,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 142.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 3,137,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

