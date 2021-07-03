Lunyr (LUN) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $352,161.69 and $1,535.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00752722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00080826 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.