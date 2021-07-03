Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $258,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

MFD stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. 14,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,871. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.