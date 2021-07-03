Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

