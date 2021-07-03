MahaDAO Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00007166 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $501,579.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00168628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.35 or 1.00211013 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,068,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

