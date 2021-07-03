Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.27. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 53,399 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$287.44 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.