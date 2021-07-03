Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Update

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of MDOMF remained flat at $$24.55 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.58. Mandom has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

