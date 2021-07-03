Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Short Interest Update

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 24,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.07. 4,312,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,604. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.