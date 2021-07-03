Marlin Market Capitalization Achieves $47.33 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $47.33 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00140018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00169324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.44 or 1.00025992 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

