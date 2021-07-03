Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.0567 on Major Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Maro has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $27.60 million and $3,344.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 943,539,264 coins and its circulating supply is 486,514,108 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

