Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRETF stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.