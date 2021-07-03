Master Contract Token (MCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77,022.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 4% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $233,233.19 and approximately $77,022.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,197.90 or 0.06381765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00162943 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

