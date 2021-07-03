Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Update

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MMND remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. 15,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,105. Mastermind has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.
Mastermind Company Profile
