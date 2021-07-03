MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,009.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $542,201.47 and $14,009.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.16 or 1.00146553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00034320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.27 or 0.01084774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00421054 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00400351 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006029 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005007 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

