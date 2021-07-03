Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $342,607.59 and approximately $52.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,839.54 or 1.00066977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00034263 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.01079395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.54 or 0.00418011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00401142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005994 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004979 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

