Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 210.88% from the stock’s current price.

KTRA stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 629,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

