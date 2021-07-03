Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $17.68 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.9% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.