Mchain (MAR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $33,492.42 and $50.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,873,675 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

