McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $192.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

