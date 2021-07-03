Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFCSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

MFCSF stock remained flat at $$5.67 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 4%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

