Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 7,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

