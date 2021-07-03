Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 7,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.