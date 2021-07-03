MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.06.

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TSE:MEG opened at C$9.00 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

