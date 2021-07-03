MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.06.
MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
TSE:MEG opened at C$9.00 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
