Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 8.1% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $339,883.06 and $18.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00403716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,557,031 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

