Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 442.20 ($5.78).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 468.20 ($6.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 484.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.59. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97).

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

