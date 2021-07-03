Membrana (MBN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $310,219.86 and $64,779.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Membrana has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.03 or 0.00729005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.54 or 0.07559676 BTC.

Membrana Profile

MBN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 591,972,914 coins and its circulating supply is 384,375,786 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana

Membrana Coin Trading

