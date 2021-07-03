Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1,048.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00402668 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.01262658 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.