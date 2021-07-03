Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Short Interest Update

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 208,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.86. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

