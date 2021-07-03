Mercury (MER) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2,357.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00140775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00169411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,694.37 or 1.00054810 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

