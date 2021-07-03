Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.0493 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $540,221.22 and $103,606.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00227271 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.47 or 0.00758402 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

