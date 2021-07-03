Metis (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.57 Million

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Metis has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $93,990.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metis has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for about $6.54 or 0.00018892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018005 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 133.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00752315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

