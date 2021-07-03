Metronome (MET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87,031.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00009022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $37.25 million and $87,031.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00169739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.37 or 1.00214906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,180,047 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,673 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

