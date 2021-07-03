Mettalex (MTLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.57 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00012090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00169136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,444.38 or 1.00012043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

