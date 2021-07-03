Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MXC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.65. 19,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of 120.58 and a beta of 1.55. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62.

In other Mexco Energy news, Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $48,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,274 shares of company stock valued at $68,504. Company insiders own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

